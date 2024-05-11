Bambie Thug says they missed dress rehearsal over ‘urgent’ situation

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Bambie Thug has said they missed their dress rehearsal after a “situation” required “urgent attention” from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

On their Instagram story, they wrote: “Dear Coven, There was a situation while we were waiting to go to stage for the flag parade rehearsal which I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU – the EBU have taken this matter seriously and we have been in a discussion about what action needs to be taken.

“This means I have missed my dress rehearsal – I am really sorry to the fans that have come to see me.

Bambie Thug at the Kerrang! Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, the organisers of Eurovision said: “We are just looking into it.”

It comes after the EBU announced that Dutch entry Joost Klein had been disqualified from the grand final, taking place at Malmo Arena on Saturday, after a Swedish police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Swedish and Dutch news outlets reported that he is being investigated after an incident involving a television production worker.

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Police Authority told the PA news agency: “A man is suspected of unlawful threats. The crime is said to have been committed at Malmo Arena on Thursday evening.”