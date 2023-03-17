Notification Settings

The Crown stars spotted filming together as William and Kate

Showbiz

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will star in the next series of the Netflix drama, with scenes filmed this week in St Andrews.

The Crown actors
The Crown actors

The actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as university students in The Crown have been spotted filming together in St Andrews.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were being filmed as William and Kate in the Fife seaside town on Friday.

Bellamy was dressed in clothes that would not have been out of place in the early 2000s – when the couple attended the university – including bootcut jeans with a pleated leather belt, and high-heeled suede boots.

The Crown
Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate, with Ed McVey as William during filming in St Andrews (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.

The new series of the Netflix drama will feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Other stars who have been spotted in St Andrews include Dominic West, who is playing William’s father Charles.

The Crown
Meg Bellamy was spotted filming scenes as Kate for the next series of The Crown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

William and Kate graduated in 2005 and briefly split in 2007, but they later got back together and William proposed in 2010.

The couple married in 2011 and have three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The sixth series of The Crown is expected to air later this year, and is the first to have been produced following the death of the Queen last September.

The Crown
The Crown film crew surrounds Meg Bellamy, as she portrays Kate Middleton during scenes in St Andrews (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It will follow events from the late 1990s until the early 2000s, including the death of William’s mother Diana.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.The last series chronicled the divorce of Charles and Diana.

It was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it would be extended to a sixth.

