Joost Klein was disqualified after ‘threatening movement’ says Dutch broadcaster

The Netherlands entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, Joost Klein, was disqualified following a “threating movement” from the singer towards a camerawoman, a Dutch radio and television broadcaster said.

The statement from the Netherlands’ Songfestival X, formerly Twitter, page said Dutch radio and television broadcaster AVROTROS found Joost Klein’s disqualification by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) “disproportionate” and said it was “very disappointed”.

In a statement on its official X page it said: “An incident occurred after last Thursday’s performance.

“Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the greenroom.

“At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed.

“This wasn’t respected.

“This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera.

“Joost did not touch the camerawoman.

“This incident was reported, followed by an investigation by the EBU and police.

“Yesterday and today we consulted extensively with the EBU and proposed several solutions.

“Nevertheless, the EBU has still decided to disqualify Joost Klein.

“AVROTROS finds the penalty very heavy and disproportionate.

“We stand for good manners – let there be no misunderstanding about that – but in our view, an exclusion order is not proportional to this incident.

“We are very disappointed and upset for the millions of fans who were so excited for tonight.

“What Joost brought to the Netherlands and Europe shouldn’t have ended this way.”

Klein, who entered with the song Europapa, was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest grand final following a Swedish police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.