Adele enjoyed massive success in 2022 despite Las Vegas residency disappointment

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London

Despite the disappointment of her Las Vegas residency postponement, Adele has achieved massive success in 2022, with widespread acclaim for her latest album 30.

The award-winning singer, 34, announced her decision to postpone suddenly in January, telling fans the show was not ready, and citing delivery delays and coronavirus.

It was due to follow the release of her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, which was released in November last year.

The award-winning singer saw widespread acclaim following the release of her fourth studio album in November 2021 (Ian West/PA)

30 marked Adele’s return to music after a six-year gap.

It reached number one in more than 20 countries, including the UK where it spent five weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

During the week of the album’s release Adele achieved a chart double on the Official Singles Chart with two songs from the album – Easy On Me at number one and Oh My God at number two.

Following its release, 30 surpassed more than five million physical album equivalent units in less than two months.

30 marked Adele’s return to music after a six-year gap (Columbia Records/PA)

To mark the launch Adele filmed a special Adele: One Night Only show, recorded at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

She also took part in a tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in which she discussed the album’s themes of divorce, motherhood and heartache.

Back in the UK she filmed a second TV special, An Audience With Adele, recorded at the London Palladium.

It was filmed in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

Her success brought her total Brits haul to 12, cementing her status as queen of the Brits.

In July she performed her first public UK concert in five years with a set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

In February she took the Brit awards by storm, winning three of the top prizes (Ian West/PA)

The performance was her first festival headline set since she played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2016.

During the BST set she told her audience she was “thrilled” to be back on stage but found it “strange to be in front of a crowd again”, which included her son.

More recently, in September, she edged closer to the coveted EGOT status after winning an Emmy award for Adele: One Night Only.

EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

“Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees,” she said.

Alongside other UK music heavyweights she also scooped a handful of nominations at the 2023 Grammy awards, including a nod for best pop vocal album for 30.

Alongside other UK music heavyweights she also scooped a handful of nominations at the 2023 Grammy awards (Ian West/PA)

Easy On Me was nominated for best pop solo performance, song of the year, best music video, and record of the year at the Grammy’s livestream event on November 15.

Adele: One Night Only was also nominated for best music film at the Grammy’s.