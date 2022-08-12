Love Island’s Paige Thorne returning to work as a paramedic

Love Island 2022

Paige Thorne is set to return to her role as an NHS paramedic following her stint on hit reality TV show Love Island, saying: “I genuinely just love my job.”

The 24-year-old appeared on chat show Lorraine on Friday alongside fellow islander Adam Collard, before confirming they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

The pair narrowly missed out on the Love Island final this year after bombshell Collard returned to the villa having been a contestant in 2018.

Speaking to host Ranvir Singh, Thorne joked: “We haven’t dropped the L bomb yet. He wants to, but you know.”

When asked about what is next for her, she said: “I’ve got a meeting to go back to paramedic work as well, so that will be exciting.

“I actually saw an ambulance the other day with sirens on. I had like serious Fomo (fear of missing out).

“I was like, ‘get me my ambulance back’ so I’m going to go back into that a little bit and just see what opportunities come from that.

“It’s one of those things, I genuinely just love my job, so why wouldn’t I want to go back to it? I really enjoyed it but I’ll do other things alongside it.”

The couple also spoke about split rumours following their exit from Love Island which saw Paige return to Swansea and Adam go back to Newcastle.

Thorne said: “My mum would have been so upset if I didn’t go home and Adam would have been even more in the dog house.”

Speaking about Adam winning over her mother, Paige added: “She absolutely loves him now. It took all of two minutes when he came to Swansea and she was just obsessed as were the rest of the family.

“So Adam came down and I was like, ‘I’ll throw him in the deep end, just get him to meet all of the fam, all at once’, and he just won the room over as soon as he walked in.

“I reckon it was the shots that did it, and dancing on the table.”