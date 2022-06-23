New Taskmaster line-up revealed

Dara O Briain and Sarah Millican are among the new contestants announced for the 14th series of TV programme Taskmaster.

The comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4, sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Comedians O Briain, 50, and Millican, 47, will join actor John Kearns, stand-up comic Fern Brady and digital creator Munya Chawawa to compete to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

Greg Davies is the Taskmaster and is accompanied by Alex Horne (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Davies, 54, will return to his throne as Taskmaster, and accompanied by Alex Horne he will adjudicate on the new round of comic hopefuls as they take part in the challenges.

Previous winners of the show include Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring.

The five champions returned on Thursday evening for a one-off special.

Taskmaster Champion Of Champions saw the previous winners, from series six to 10, return for the ultimate battle.

Bafta-winning Taskmaster was created by Horne, 43, and first aired on UKTV’s Dave before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.

After the move, the show achieved its best performance on record with its Channel 4 launch, reaching 3.9 million consolidated views.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Horne hosted #HomeTasking, which saw a series of tasks for the public to complete in their own homes – a selection of which were posted on the show’s YouTube channel and judged by Davies.