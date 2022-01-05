Coleen Rooney pays tribute to sister on ninth anniversary of her death

Coleen Rooney wearing a black dress and holding a black bag in her hand

Coleen Rooney has said she will love her sister Rosie “always” in a tribute message posted on the nine-year anniversary of her death.

Rosie McLoughlin died in 2013 at the age of 14 following a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological genetic disorder which severely impairs muscle movement.

In an Instagram post featuring a picture of Rosie wearing a floral top and lying on a bed, TV personality and writer Rooney, 35, wrote: “9 years today Ro. Thinking about you every day. Love you always.”

A few weeks ago, Rooney shared a picture of her wedding to former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney in 2008, where Rosie is seen in a wheelchair wearing a white dress and with a butterfly clip in her hair.

Rooney is pictured smiling at her sister and posted a series of emojis, including a heart and a face with a halo, in the caption.

Coleen met Rooney when she was 12, as the couple went to the same school.

They began dating when they both turned 16 and have four sons together – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Last year, Rooney’s brother Joe McLoughlin and her friend Paul Agnew set up a fundraising page to raise money in memory of Rosie.