Hollywood actress wants to stay in ‘loving embrace’ of Eurovision

Hollywood actress and Eurovision Song Contest co-host Malin Akerman has said that she wants to stay in the “loving embrace” of the competition instead of going back to California.

The Watchmen star, 45, first presented the competition in Malmo, Sweden, during the semi-final on Tuesday along with Eurovision stalwart and Swedish comedian Petra Mede.

During the semi-final, Bambie Thug became the first Irish Eurovision finalist since 2018, while the UK’s Olly Alexander delivered his first performance of Dizzy.

It is the first time the UK, which is already through to the final, has performed in a semi-final.

Stockholm-born Akerman told journalists in Malmo on Wednesday: “The audience has surprised me not that I didn’t expect that it was going to be wonderful.

“But how truly wonderful they are. And were and hopefully continue to be it’s just, it’s like stepping into a loving embrace. It’s just so fun.

“So that really I just didn’t know what to expect. But that energy is incredible. I kind of want to stay in it forever. I don’t want to go back to LA.”

She also said that she was “surfing on that feeling” from the audience, which “you don’t get when you’re filming”.

Akerman known for romantic comedies 27 Dresses and The Proposal along with drama series Billion, added: “Unfortunately, we have to be the ones to rein it in, when all you want to do is just party with the audience.”

Bambie Thug won a place in Saturday’s final with a mesmerising execution of their song Doomsday Blue.

Also making the final were Ukraine duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with their religious infused Teresa & Maria, Finland’s Windows95man with the absurd No Rules! and Eurovision favourites to win Lithuania singer Silvester Belt with Luktelk and Croatia’s Baby Lasagna with Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

During the semi-final, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who had warned that Palestinian flags and symbols would not be allowed in Malmo Arena along with other references to non-competitors, said it “regrets” that an opening act “chose to compromise the non-political nature of the event”.

Former Swedish Eurovision contestant Eric Saade had the keffiyeh pattern material, commonly used by people who want to show they are pro-Palestinian, on his arm.

Bambie also told a press conference that they were forced to change their body paint in Ogham script – an early Medieval alphabet – which translated to ceasefire and freedom, a nod to the situation in Gaza and amid Israel’s inclusion in the competition.

A spokeswoman for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “The writing seen on Bambie Thug’s body during dress rehearsals contravened contest rules that are designed to protect the non-political nature of the event.

“After discussions with the Irish delegation, they agreed to change the text for the live show.”

The Swedish Police Authority confirmed to the PA news agency on Wednesday that there had been “no arrests in in connection to Eurovision”.

The force detained one person for “acting drunk and disorderly at the arena” and they were released shortly afterwards, a spokesman also said.

There has been “vigorous security checks” at Malmo Arena amid the terrorist threat level in Sweden being on four points out of five, which police say is not related to the contest.

On Thursday, Israel’s Eden Golan performs Hurricane at the second semi-final as protests take place in the city centre.