Bez celebrates a Happy Monday as he signs up for Dancing On Ice

Bez

Happy Mondays star Bez is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022.

The maraca-shaking dancer, famed for his onstage antics as part of the Madchester-era band, joins Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor on the line-up.

He appeared on This Morning with returning Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to break the news.

No gloomy Monday around here! ✋ @Happy_Mondays Bez, reveals himself as the next star to get his skates on for @dancingonice! ⛸️✨ We can't wait to watch you Step On that ice! ? pic.twitter.com/otW7vWqV9U — This Morning (@thismorning) October 4, 2021

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Mark Berry, said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me.

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again so I can get on there and really show off.”

On having to wear sequins and fake tan during his skates, Bez added: “This is going to be a whole new experience so you never know – I might quite grow to like it.”

His bandmate Shaun Ryder congratulated him in a pre-recorded video message, saying: “It’s a happy Monday. Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday.

“I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm because it can get a bit cold. So call the cops, good luck bro.”

Sally Dynevor (ITV/PA)

Happy Mondays, fronted by Ryder, was one of the leading bands in the Madchester scene of the late 80s and early 90s, along with groups including The Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets.

Bez won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the 2015 general election.

Earlier on Monday, Corrie actress Dynevor was announced as the first celebrity skater taking part in Dancing On Ice.

The 58-year-old is known to viewers as the ambitious Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, a part she has played since 1986.

John Barrowman (Ian West/PA)

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.