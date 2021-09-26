Coldplay and BTS challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot in the singles chart

Showbiz

Shivers is top of the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

A new collaboration between Coldplay and BTS is taking on Ed Sheeran in the race for the top spot in the UK singles chart.

In the Official Charts Company provisional rankings, their new release My Universe currently trails Sheeran’s track Shivers by just 1,000 chart sales.

Shivers topped the chart last week.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Ben Birchall/PA)

If My Universe holds its current position, it will be Coldplay’s best performing single in the chart since their 2017 hit Something Just Like This, which was a collaboration with Chainsmokers.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa currently sit third in the provisional rankings with Cold Heart.

Bad Habits, another track by Sheeran, is fourth, followed by Out Out by Joel Corry and Jax Jones featuring Charlie XCX and Saweetie.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

