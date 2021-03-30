Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas on next series of US version of The Voice

The MET Gala 2018 – New York

Ariana Grande has announced she will replace Nick Jonas on the next series of the US version of The Voice.

The Thank U, Next singer will join John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the coaching panel.

She shared a photo of herself perching on the famous spinning red chair on Instagram.

She wrote: “Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!”

She added: “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

The show’s official account shared the same picture and wrote: “Our new Coach’s name is Ari and we’re so good with that.

“@arianagrande joins @blakeshelton, @kellyclarkson and @johnlegend next season on #TheVoice.”

The 20th series of the show is currently airing on US network NBC.

Jonas first joined the show for its 18th series but was absent for the 19th, when he was replaced by Gwen Stefani.

Grande, 27, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, released her sixth album Positions last year.

It was her first record since 2019’s Thank U, Next.