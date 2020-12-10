Max Bowden cried ‘tears of joy’ over grandmother’s vaccination

The EastEnders star said he ‘can’t wait to cuddle her’.

Max Bowden has said he cried “tears of joy” before his grandmother was given the coronavirus vaccine.

The EastEnders actor, who plays Ben Mitchell in the soap, revealed on social media that she was to become one of the first to receive the jab.

He said he is looking forward to being able to give her a hug.

He tweeted: “Tears of joy this morning. My nan gets her covid vaccine today.

“I can’t wait to cuddle her.”

Bowden joined the cast of EastEnders last year, becoming the sixth actor to play the character, who is the son of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Coronavirus vaccines began being administered at 70 hospital hubs across the UK from Tuesday – starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes, and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against the virus.

Rock and roll star Marty Wilde is to become one of the first celebrities to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 81-year-old has said he is due to be vaccinated on Thursday.

