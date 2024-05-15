Reese Witherspoon ‘so excited’ for Legally Blonde prequel series

Reese Witherspoon has said she is “so excited” for the Legally Blonde prequel series, which will premiere next year.

The actress, 48, donned a hot pink suit and pale pink stilettos to announce the TV series will follow her character Elle Woods as a 90s school girl.

Witherspoon originated the character in the hit 2001 comedy and its 2003 sequel and will serve as an executive producer on the Prime Video series.

She wrote: “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl.

“And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo. I’M SO EXCITED!”

The series will be called Elle and will meet the character before the events of Legally Blonde, which sees sorority girl Woods gain admittance to Harvard Law School in pursuit of a boyfriend who has broken up with her.

While studying there, Woods discovers she is more than just her looks and proves to have the makings of a highly capable lawyer.

The new series will be produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, which is now a part of Candle Media, and was previously responsible for shows including Daisy Jones And The Six.