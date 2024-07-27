Assassin Eddie Redmayne ‘meets his match’ in The Day Of The Jackal trailer

Eddie Redmayne can be seen getting pursued by a British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) in the trailer for Sky Atlantic series The Day Of The Jackal.

The 10-part series is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and the subsequent 1973 thriller starring Edward Fox as the Jackal.

The synopsis says the programme is about “an unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin”, the Jackal, played by Redmayne, 42, who “makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee”.

But after his latest kill, “he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer” called Bianca who starts to track down the Jackal in “a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe”.

In a first-look trailer, Lynch’s character describes Redmayne’s Jackal as “an exceptional assassin”.

She adds: “Our man works alone. He never looks the same way twice.”

The trailer features clips of the Jackal changing his appearance, driving across the European countryside and taking aim with a rifle.

The teaser is also interspersed with videos of Lynch embarking on a pursuit to find him.

It ends with the Jackal saying “you know who I am” in a voiceover before he takes aim and shoots what appears to be a melon.

Lashana Lynch plays a British intelligence officer (Sky/Peacock/PA)

First look pictures show Oscar-winner Redmayne wearing a suit and hat while sitting outside and holding a newspaper.

Another shows The Woman King actor Lynch holding a gun while wearing body armour.

The series stars Money Heist actress Ursula Corbero as Nuria, a character who is close to the Jackal’s personal life, and Game Of Thrones actor Charles Dance as Timothy Winthrop.

The cast also includes The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla, The Capture star Lia Williams, The Walking Dead’s Eleanor Matsuura, and Slow Horses actor Nick Blood.

It has been written and adapted by Ronan Bennett, creator of the Bafta TV award-winning series Top Boy, and the lead director is Brian Kirk.

The Day Of The Jackal is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and Peacock in the US on November 7.