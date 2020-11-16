Demi Lovato opens E! People’s Choice Awards with US election joke

Demi Lovato opened the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards with a joke about the presidential election and a reference to her short-lived engagement.

The youth-focused, fan-voted awards show includes 44 categories covering music, film and TV, as well as celebrating online culture.

Some of the nominees were on site at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, while other stars will appear virtually. California passed one million coronavirus cases earlier this month.

You're not just my great love story, @TheMandyMoore. You are my DRAMA TV STAR. ??Congrats on your #PCAs win! pic.twitter.com/KKxXXQNafo — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 16, 2020

As is customary for a major awards show taking place amid the pandemic, there was no in-person audience, with fans appearing via video.

Lovato opened the show with a nod to the delayed election result, joking

“we made sure to count everyone in Pennsylvania’s vote first”.

And the pop star recapped her 2020, which started with well-received performances at the Grammys and Super Bowl and included a brief engagement to the actor Max Ehrich.

“This year has been the longest three years of my life,” Lovato said.

The first award of the night, female movie star of 2020, was won by Tiffany Haddish for comedy Like A Boss while Mandy Moore took home the drama TV star prize for This Is Us.

During her acceptance speech, Moore, who is pregnant, urged those watching at home to socially distance and wear a mask.

More than a billion votes were cast for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, according to organisers.

In the film categories, 2020 movie of the year included Hamilton, Birds Of Prey, The Old Guard, Trolls World Tour and The Invisible Man.

Across the individual categories, A-list stars including Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron were all nominated.

Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Drake, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion were among the music nominees.