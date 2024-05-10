‘Whole country rooting’ for Bambie Thug, Irish premier says

The “whole country will be rooting” for Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful Bambie Thug, the Irish premier has said.

Bambie Thug landed a place in the grand final following a vote for their performance of Doomsday Blue in the first semi-final.

It makes them the first Irish finalist since 2018.

Asked what his message to Bambie Thug would be, Simon Harris said: “For the first time since 2018, Ireland is in the final of Eurovision – that is down to Bambie Thug.

“They have been absolutely incredible. They have done the country absolutely proud.

“I am so proud of them – as Taoiseach (premier) of this country – on the world stage, in front of a global audience doing Ireland proud.”

Speaking on Friday, he added: “So I wish Bambie Thug every good luck tomorrow night.

“I know the whole country will be rooting for them.”

Bambie Thug, 31, hails from Macroom in Co Cork.

Speaking to reporters in Co Cork, Mr Harris said: “I know particularly Cork will be rooting for them.

“We have a real chance and if we win the Eurovision, I’m quite sure Cork will have a very strong claim that if Cork won it, than maybe Cork should host it.”

On a related matter, the Irish leader said he intended to bring discussion on funding for a proposed event centre in Cork to a “conclusion” within a number of weeks.

“Cork needs its event centre and I’ve had conversations with coalition colleagues and others on this,” he added.