Keane announce rescheduled date for Co-op Live gig

English rock band Keane have announced their postponed Co-op Live gig has been rescheduled for October.

The music venue in Manchester has postponed its opening multiple times in recent weeks, with a Keane show billed to take place on May 5 among the casualties.

A post on X said: “We’re pleased to announce that our gig at Manchester Co-op Live will be rescheduled for Saturday 19th October 2024.

“This show is very special to us and we want to make sure we can give you the best possible experience.

“Thank you for bearing with us and for your love and support.”

On May 2 in an Instagram post, the group said they were “really disappointed” as they revealed their performance had been postponed due to “ongoing technical issues”.

They wrote: “We’re absolutely gutted not to be able to celebrate 20 years of Hopes And Fears with you at the Co-op Live on Sunday.

“This is due to ongoing technical issues at the venue and is entirely beyond our control.”

The statement added: “We are really disappointed that this has happened and are doing all we can to reschedule the show.”