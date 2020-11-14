Anne-Marie discusses her love of jigsaws

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie has discussed her love of completing jigsaws in her spare time.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer said it would be “brilliant” if she could bring out her own puzzle.

“I’m such a rockstar, aren’t I?” she said.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

When asked what was the most difficult one she has ever done, she replied: “I had the smallest jigsaw puzzle ever, which was just of raspberries.

“It was only 60 pieces, I thought it was going to be really easy, but no. That was a nightmare.”

She added: “I like to do ones now that have weird shapes, because the normal shapes I’m getting used to.

“I know where they can go now but when they are really weird, they are the exciting ones now.”

(Ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie, 29, also discussed how she enjoys collaborating with other musicians.

“I think the best thing about it is there’s two or three, however many people, coming together and creating one piece of music.”

They can “tell you if something is really, really bad or really, really good”, she added.