Jimmy Tarbuck says ‘joy of people laughing’ is only drug he has ever wanted

Jimmy Tarbuck has said the “joy of people laughing” has been the only drug he has wanted during his 60 years in show business.

The veteran comedian and entertainer, 84, rose to fame in the 1960s as the host of hit variety show Sunday Night At The London Palladium and went on to front a number of quiz shows.

Tarbuck is still entertaining crowds after more than six decades in the business and is set to open for US singer Barry Manilow on Sunday at the newly opened Manchester Co-op Live Arena, followed by 14 nights at The London Palladium.

Jimmy Tarbuck will open for Barry Manilow on Sunday at the newly opened Manchester Co-op Live Arena followed by dates at The London Palladium (Ian West/PA)

Asked what he loves about performing, he told the PA news agency: “It’s a chance to show off.

“And people said to me: ‘Are you on drugs?’ Only one… and it’s called laughter and the joy of people laughing, it thrills you.

“I’ve been uncommonly lucky, I will say that. I’ve enjoyed it.

“And for all the people who have come to see me over the 60 years and said: ‘Yeah, you’ve made us laugh’ and if that’s the case, I’d like to say thank you to all of them.”

The entertainer became one of the most popular household names in the 1960s, known for his broad Liverpudlian accent and quick wit.

He secured his first comedy show, It’s Tarbuck, in 1964 and he later presented Sunday Night At The London Palladium and Live From Her Majesty’s.

His success with these shows led him to perform at a host of Royal Variety Performances over the years.

Reflecting on his career, Tarbuck said securing The London Palladium job “changed my life”.

“When I first came on when I was 18 or 19, I have one man to thank for that and that was (television managing director) Val Parnell, because he ran the Palladium and he gave me a chance,” Tarbuck said.

“And I’ll be eternally grateful to him and when I have a word with the man upstairs I’ll say: ‘I want to thank him’ because it changed my life.”

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck at The London Palladium before appearing on Barry Manilow’s UK tour (Ian West/PA)

The entertainer added that it will be a “pleasure” to return to the theatre for the upcoming series of shows where he will be Manilow’s special guest.

Tarbuck hailed Manilow as a “very fine performer” and said he felt “lucky” to be performing 15 shows with him.

The comedian is also currently touring his own show, titled An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck, where he takes the audience down “Memory Lane” as he pulls on his vast repertoire of tales and celebrity anecdotes from across his more than six decades in the industry, including meeting the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

The audience also get the chance to ask him their own burning questions.

Jimmy Tarbuck opens for Barry Manilow on Sunday May 19 at the Manchester Co-op Live Arena followed by 14 nights at The London Palladium and his solo show, An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck, will tour across England and Wales until November 3, with more details available on his website.