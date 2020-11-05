Daisy Edgar-Jones says she would like to ‘morph’ as an actress

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones has said she would like to “morph” as an actress.

The Normal People star, 22, told Harper’s Bazaar she is “really excited to keep exploring what I can do”.

She has been named among the magazine’s women of the year.

(Ian West/PA)

Edgar-Jones discussed the future of her career with the publication.

“I’d like to see how much I can morph and change and learn,” she said.

“I’m really excited to keep exploring what I can do.”

Reflecting on the success of Normal People, she said she feels “very lucky to have been part of such a special show that has resonated with a lot of people”.

“TV has been the thing that has got us all through,” she added.

She said attending the Baftas was “the most magical day”.

“Getting my make-up and hair done was really fun, and showing off my shoes.

“Now I’m just in slippers.”

(Tom Craig/Harper’s Bazaar/PA)

The actress, who played Marianne in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, also discussed what auditioning is like during the pandemic.

“I’ve got quite good at balancing up the camera and doing the lighting,” she said.

“The only thing is working out your eyeline.

“Sometimes I get a bit shy if I’m staring at the camera too much.”

She also discussed working with new social distancing rules in place, saying it feels “a wee bit strange at first, but it’s mad how used to things you get”.

“I’m so happy to be back working,” she said.