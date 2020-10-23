Stath Lets Flats renewed for third series following Bafta success

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Bafta-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats is returning for a third series.

The Channel 4 show, starring Jamie Demetriou as an incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings agent, has been recommissioned for a further six-episode run.

It will follow on from the cliff-hanger ending to series two, as Stath is faced with rescuing the family business, Michael & Eagle, and his relationship with love interest Katia.

However, Stath is also expecting his first child by former rival Carole.

Meanwhile his sister, Sophie, and best friend, Al, must deal with the consequences after finally declaring their feelings for each other.

Earlier this year, Stath Lets Flats took home best male performance in a comedy programme, best scripted comedy and best comedy writer at the Bafta TV and Craft Awards.

Demetriou said: “This is lovely. I love Channel 4. Thanks so much for having us back for a series three. Sorry the title is still hard to say. Love Jamie Demetriou from Stalph Les Flav.”

Jamie Demetriou following his Bafta win (Bafta/PA)

Responding to the news in character as Stath, he added: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news.

“I never seen something on Channel For (4) in my life, but someone told me they done a programme about people being embarrassed about their body. Which is a shame.

“I’m proud of my body, even though my eyebrow is a bit too wide and I’m panickin’ it’s joinin’ to my head hair.”

Fiona McDermott, head of comedy at Channel 4, said: “Stath’s irrepressible and bewildering approach to life, love and business is just what the nation needs right now.

“We’re so proud of Jamie and the team’s multiple award-success and delighted that we can celebrate this roster of incredible domestic talent by backing another series.”

Stath Lets Flats, which is produced by Roughcut TV, emerged from Channel 4’s Blaps, an online comedy showcase for new comedy talent and TV ideas.

Ash Atalla, managing director of Roughcut TV, said: “So happy to be back making Stath three with the team after their stunning Bafta success.