It’s back! Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to reopen in West End

Noah Thomas as Jamie New

Musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is returning to the West End after it closed because of the pandemic.

The show, inspired by a teenage boy’s true story about wanting to wear a dress at school, will be back, with social distancing, at the Apollo Theatre at the end of November.

Some scenes will be adapted slightly to reflect current events.

The musical returns to the Apollo Theatre from 28 November.

The musical’s producer, Nica Burns, said: “Like everyone else in the UK, year 11 at Mayfield High School is back to school and coping with Covid-19 and the challenges of personalising their face masks within school rules.

“We are delighted to welcome back our pre-lockdown leading performers…

“To keep them safe, our brilliant cast and the backstage team will be tested for Covid every 48 hours.”

The show will now play eight times a week, from Wednesday to Sunday, following a £249,458 grant from the DCMS Culture Recovery Fund.

The company of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre (Matt Crockett)

Capacity at the Apollo Theatre has been cut by 50% to comply with social distancing.

Other measures include compulsory facemasks, deep cleans and building sanitation and a click and collect bar app.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been made into film, due out next year.