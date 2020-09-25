Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion to appear in Saturday Night Live premiere

Comedian Chris Rock will host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, network NBC has announced.

The veteran comic is a former cast member on the long-running sketch show and it will be his third time on hosting duties.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest, her first Saturday Night Live appearance.

Rock’s hosting comes as he prepares to star in the fourth series of drama Fargo, playing a mob boss.

Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance as a musical guest comes after an extraordinary year for the Houston musician.

Following the success of her EP Suga, she has cemented herself as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. Time magazine this week named her one of the 100 most influential figures in the world.

It had previously been announced Jim Carrey will play US presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming series of Saturday Night Live.

He is expected to star in pre-election sketches alongside Alec Baldwin, who traditionally plays Donald Trump.

Saturday Night Live returns on October3.