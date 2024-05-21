Hollyoaks partners with Home Office for coercive control storyline

Hollyoaks has partnered with the Home Office to deliver a storyline focused on coercive control.

On the British soap, Cleo McQueen, played by Nadine Mulkerrin, becomes wrapped in an abusive relationship with Abe Fielding, played by Tyler Conti, who will eventually separate her from her family, using her past eating disorders to control her.

The partnership will highlight a Government campaign called Enough which is tackling violence against women and girls.

Hollyoaks is tackling coercive contol (Lime Pictures/PA)

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a real priority for me.

“We know that controlling and coercive relationships can have a lasting and severe impact on victims.

“That’s why we made it a specific criminal offence and are making sure those convicted are monitored by the police in the same way as physically violent offenders.

“By partnering with Hollyoaks, we’re raising awareness of how to recognise these behaviours as well as empowering the public to call out abuse when they see it and safely intervene when appropriate.”

The campaign focuses on the role bystanders can play in challenging abuse, and this will be reflected in the storyline.

Hollyoaks actor Nadine Mulkerrin at the British Soap Awards 2019 (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Hollyoaks says it has been working closely with the Government to integrate messaging around violence against women into its episodes.

It has also created bespoke digital and educational information that will sit on the Hollyoaks social platforms and cast members’ socials.

The Enough campaign posters, as well as beer mats, will be seen on screen at the end of May and in episodes airing at the beginning of July.

Hollyoaks previously partnered with the Home Office for the “long walk home” storyline in 2022 with character Maxine Minniver played by Nikki Sanderson, highlighting women’s safety.