Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform Rain On Me at VMAs

Lady Gaga performed a show-stopping medley during the MTV Video Music Awards, including a performance of Rain On Me, her dance-infused duet with Ariana Grande.

Gaga – who scooped artist of the year and the first-ever MTV Tricon Award – was first to appear on stage, surrounded by backing dancers for her fan favourite song 911.

She was soon joined by Grande. The pop superstars – both wearing masks – performed against a futuristic-themed set, in line with Gaga’s Chromatica album.

It was the first time Rain On Me had been performed live on TV.

After the song was finished, Gaga and Grande were spun inside an elevator-like booth, with only Gaga returning to the stage.

She sat down at a brain-shaped piano for a rousing rendition of Stupid Love, another track from Chromatica.

Gaga said: “I want you to love yourself, tonight and every night. Celebrate yourself. Love who you are. Be kind. Mask up. Be brave – and braver all the time.”

The singer wore five different outfits to collect her five awards.

Rain On Me was nominated for seven awards and won three – song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

Grande also won best music video from home for Stuck With U, her collaboration with Justin Bieber.