Olivia Wilde drops Spider-Woman hint about subject of her new Marvel movie

Showbiz | Published:

The Booksmart director will develop a new film about a female character in the universe.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde has dropped a major hint about the Marvel film she is directing, sharing a spider emoji on Twitter to spark speculation it will centre around Spider-Woman.

The actress confirmed the news she has closed a deal with Sony Pictures to direct and develop a film revolving around a female character.

Sony’s official Twitter feed replied with an applause emoji.

The film will see Wilde reunite with Katie Silberman, who co-wrote her directorial debut Booksmart, which starred Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

She wrote on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels so good, especially because we never left each other’s side in the first place @katierosesilberman.”

(Olivia Wilde/Instagram)

There are a number of female characters who have taken on the Spider-Woman alter ego over the years, including Jessica Drew, Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson.

Wilde also responded to Frozen actor Josh Gad, who wrote on Twitter: “The fact that @oliviawilde is directing an @MarvelStudios film is enough to get though one more day.”

She replied: “It’s the least I could do in exchange for the gift of Olaf.”

Wilde’s former House co-star Hugh Laurie congratulated her on the job, writing: “This is most excellent, O. May the road rise up to meet you!”

