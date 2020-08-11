Derren Brown: There will be a gradual ‘softening’ of my TV appearances

Derren Brown says he could be doing less TV in future.

The illusionist, 49, says he hopes to do more writing and painting.

“Writing and painting and all those things I really enjoy. I feel, broadly, that’s more where my life is going,” he told the PA news agency.

“I quite like doing stage work but it’s hard to do stage work if you’re not also doing television because one feeds into the other…

“I suspect there will be a gradual softening or a gradual disappearance. I’ve always liked those people who disappear off to Florence or make shoes or do something else. That might be quite nice.

Good morning! We’re relaunching the SHOWMAN tour for February 2021. Dates and deets on my site. Gird everything…https://t.co/Qm2gmHsWNS pic.twitter.com/h17CdjNmaM — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) May 19, 2020

“I like the idea that in 10 years’ time I’m being looked for.”

He spoke as he plans to mark 20 years on television.

In his new Channel 4 show, he will surprise an “unsuspecting viewer” with a live stunt to celebrate his small-screen milestone.

The “mind-blowing feat” will air in a “celebratory” special, dedicated to the star.

Derren Brown: 20 Years of Mind Control Live airs on Channel 4 on Saturday August 15