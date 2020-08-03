First-look images released of Charley Boorman and Ewan McGregor in Long Way Up

First-look images for new series Long Way Up show Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman embarking on a motorcycle journey through South and Central America.

In the new Apple TV+ programme the pair will travel 13,000 miles over 100 days from Ushuaia at the southern tip of Argentina up to Mexico.

(Apple TV+/PA)

They will be riding prototype electric Harley-Davidsons on their journey, which takes them through 13 countries including Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

They will be followed by directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin in an electric car.

(Apple TV+/PA)

The series follows their previous long-distance motorcycle journeys, in Long Way Round and Long Way Down.

The first three episodes of Long Way Up will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 18, with new episodes subsequently being made available on a weekly basis.