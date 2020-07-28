John Barrowman offers update on new series of Dancing On Ice

John Barrowman has said he might get on the ice himself if Dancing On Ice returns without an audience.

The ITV judge said he is hoping the show will be back on screens to provide a “lift” at a time when people need it.

The skating competition show usually airs in the new year with a finale in March.

Asked if the show will be returning, Barrowman, who is currently at his home in Palm Springs, California, told ITV’s Lorraine: “Nothing has been said officially to me, however if it does come back I know I will be there.

“I would like to know myself because you have to plan ahead now, I have to plan flights, I have to make sure everything is OK here before I come back, but it is something we need.

“Dancing On Ice is such a great show at the time of the year when everybody needs a bit of a lift anyway, and this year we are going to need an even bigger lift.”

Barrowman, who sits on the judging panel alongside Ashley Banjo, Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, told Lorraine presenter Christine Lampard: “You know yourself the great audience that has when you’re in the studio, and if we have to do it this year without an audience, so be it.

“Then it’s left up to myself, Ashley, Chris and Jane, (presenters) Phillip (Schofield) and Holly (Willoughby) and everybody in the studio to bring that energy across to the audience at home, and I think that’s going to be the one thing that will be a challenge, but we’re up for it and I think we will be able to do it, so fingers crossed the show will be back.

“And maybe I’ll get on the ice this year.”

The last series of Dancing On Ice was won by TV star Joe Swash, who defeated Diversity dancer Perri Kiely in the final.