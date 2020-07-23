Oti Mabuse discusses the return of Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse has said she is pleased the makers of Strictly Come Dancing found a way for it to go ahead amid the pandemic.

The professional dancer and choreographer said she is “really excited” about the return of the BBC dancing competition.

The broadcaster announced last month that the programme will return later this year but with a shorter series than usual.

Mabuse told the PA news agency: “I’m actually really excited, I’m really excited that the show can go ahead and that they have found a way to make it possible for everybody to dance and bring back that Strictly magic.

“I think Strictly is that show that gets people through the winter nights and Saturday night, everybody gets excited and you get the whole family together.

“Also, to know that we can still dance, that is amazing.”

Mabuse added that the programme shows people enjoying to learn a new skill.

It is important to instil in young people the desire “to always learn something and push themselves beyond their limits, but also to be happy to always give out that joy”, she added.

Mabuse won the last series of the show alongside soap star Kelvin Fletcher.

The show would usually be due to return at the end of September but its launch is expected to be slightly delayed because of coronavirus precautions.

The dancer was speaking at the London Coliseum theatre as she discussed her upcoming tour I Am Here.

She has announced that her husband Marius Lepure, who is also a dancer, will perform during the tour.