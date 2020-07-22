Menu

Joe Wicks ends PE sessions, but tells fans: Keep it up

Showbiz | Published:

The session ended with a family cuddle.

Fitness coach Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks was emotional as he ended the PE sessions which began in lockdown and told fans: “Keep it up.”

The Body Coach, 33, has raised £580,000 for the NHS through his online workouts.

After completing his final session in his living room, decked out with balloons and bunting, Wicks said he will “be back” later in the year.

The fitness coach’s wife Rosie Jones and their children Indie and Marley joined the last session, watched by more than 100,000 people on YouTube.

Tomorrow morning is the final LIVE #pewithjoe workout at 9am. Let’s celebrate together ?? We’ve been going for 18 straight weeks now so we should all feel so proud of that. I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it but it’s time for me to take some rest and recharge my batteries. It’s not the end though. I’ll be back doing more live workouts later on in the year ???I think I’m going to really miss it to be honest. I started it the week that schools went into lockdown because I wanted to help support parents and help children find some happiness, use some energy and feel safe through this time. I really do believe I achieved that ❤️ Never did I imagine families all over the world would come together to take part. 80 million views ? is hard to comprehend but this truly is my proudest achievement. Thank you for joining me. I’d love to see you in the morning for one last hoorah ? Rosie, Indie and Marley will be joining in with me is it will be a fun one ?

“It’s a sad day but I’m so proud,” Wicks said. “We’re fitter and stronger. We’re healthier and happier.”

After letting off party poppers, he said: “That’s the end of PE With Joe.

“Thank you so much for taking part. Thank you to everyone from the teaching assistants, parents, the fans, everyone that’s taken part. I’ve loved it so much and I’m going to miss you all.”

Wicks said he would “have a little break” but “will be doing more live work” later.

His voice appearing to crack with emotion, he added: “I don’t know what to say, I’m really emotional.”

After jumping off his mantelpiece, he signed off by asking fans to keep exercising.

“You feel quite low, your energy is not great. You come through the workout… you feel energised,  happy, you’re positive, it makes you feel fit and strong and confident,” he said.

“Just because live workouts aren’t on, keep going. Every single workout we’ve ever done is on the channel. Go back and relive it.

“Keep training together as a family, you are each other’s role models. It’s all about mental health and you’re going to be living a healthier, happier life if you exercise together. So please keep it up.

“From me and the Wicks family, bye everybody.”

The workouts began 18 weeks ago for children stuck at home.

Wicks wrote on Instagram: “Never did I imagine families all over the world would come together to take part. 80 million views is hard to comprehend but this truly is my proudest achievement.”

Jones said she was “looking forward to having my husband back in the mornings”.

But when Wicks said Jones was crying with emotion because of the final session, she said: “That’s sweat!”

