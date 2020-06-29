Lewis Capaldi admits he is ‘not an easy person to live with’ during lockdown

Lewis Capaldi has admitted that he is “not an easy person to live with” and joked that his mother wants to punch him “right in the mouth” after months of lockdown.

The chart-topping singer has been at his family home in Scotland since ending his UK arena tour in March, weeks before lockdown.

The 23-year-old’s mother Carol is a nurse and has been working throughout the coronavirus pandemic, while the rest of his household are essential workers.

He described himself as an “ungrateful slob of a human being” and joked that even he would not want to come home to the sight of himself on the sofa.

He told the PA news agency: “To begin with it was really nice, because I’d been touring non-stop.

“We still had shows till the end of the year, I hadn’t seen my parents for a prolonged period of time, since the start of last year.

“And then as the months went on I realised, ‘Oh, it’s maybe not the worst thing that I haven’t seen my parents in quite a prolonged period of time’.

“Bless my parents, I love them so much. My mum, oh my God, she is a beautiful woman. She’s done amazing things for me.

“She grew me, inside of her, for nine months, so that’s what happens people, if you don’t know.

“And, not going to lie, I can sense that when she sees me now, she wants to punch me right in my mouth.

“I’m not an easy person to live with, I’m sure. I’m what you would call an ungrateful slob of a human being.

“My mother, she’s doing great things. My mum’s a nurse so she’s always away working and then she comes home and I’m sitting there having not had a shower, still in my pants, there’s food everywhere – it’s not a pretty sight.

“I can’t imagine coming home to that.

“Everyone in my family is essential workers, they’ve all been out working this whole time.

“So it’s been quite an interesting thing to realise, out of the four people that live in my house, I’m the only one who’s deemed unessential.

“That was quite harrowing, it’s been a tough realisation.”

The Someone You Loved singer is taking part in Barclaycard’s Share The Stage project, where artists will perform live from the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Hosted by Fearne Cotton, the series will also feature performances from Mabel, Bastille and Kaiser Chiefs, plus rising stars Celeste, Jetta, Olivia Dean, Gracey and more.

Each episode pairs an established artist with new talent, providing a platform to amplify those acts missing out on a summer of live performances due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The episode featuring Capaldi and Celeste, winner of the BBC Sound Of 2020 award, will air on July 9, with Capaldi providing a rendition of Celeste’s track, Strange.

Capaldi said he had been “very, very bored” since arriving home and that he was existing “moment to moment”.

He added: “This pandemic is only the second weirdest thing that’s happened to me in the past three years (the first being his success), so it’s hard to process one incredibly strange thing during another incredibly strange thing.

“But it’s been all right, we got our last week of touring in the week before lockdown and I remember we didn’t really know what was going to happen with all this, then it all kind of kicked off and it’s been months since then.”

Share The Stage begins airing from July 2 on YouTube.

