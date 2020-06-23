Michael Caine launches podcast about history’s ‘utterly astounding’ heists

Sir Michael Caine will tell the “utterly astounding” true stories that inspired some of Hollywood’s greatest heist films on his new podcast.

The Oscar-winning actor, 87, has teamed up with Audible to host a six-part series featuring the masterminds, detectives, victims, journalists and witnesses that lived through them.

Sir Michael has starred in numerous heist and robbery films including Gambit in 1966, The Italian Job in 1969 and King Of Thieves in 2018, which was based on the Hatton Garden burglary.

Sir Michael Caine is launching a podcast (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Throughout my career I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in some of cinema’s most famous heists, but the true stories in this series are utterly astounding.

“They really do mean it when they say fact is stranger than fiction – the ingenuity of the perpetrators, and the determination of those working to bring them to justice, is a marvel to listen to.

“To amend a much loved phrase, this podcast’ll blow your bloody socks off.”

The Audible Original podcast will revisit the United California Bank robbery of 1972 – the largest bank burglary in US history.

Sir Michael Caine at the King Of Thieves premiere (Ian West/PA)

Sir Michael will also explore a 2009 raid in Stockholm, where a gang of criminals stole a helicopter to make a dramatic landing on the roof of a cash depository.

Recording for the podcast was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Sir Michael finished the series from his own home, working remotely with a team of producers and sound engineers.

Senior vice president of international English content at Audible, Aurelie De Troyer, said: “It’s been an honour to work with Sir Michael on this series, as he tells the true stories of stranger-than-fiction crimes which even Hollywood’s best screenwriters couldn’t dream up.

“The UK entered lockdown mid-way through production, but despite that challenge Sir Michael powered through.

“Working remotely with our team of producers and sound engineers to build a custom home set-up, he continued to record safely and diligently – and for that we are enormously grateful.

“This Audible Original podcast shines a light on some of the most daring and industrious heists in recent history – it’s a stunning, gripping listen.”

Heist With Michael Caine is produced by Somethin’ Else for Audible Originals and is available from July 7.