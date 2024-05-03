Emily In Paris: Date revealed for ‘chaotic and heartbreaking’ series four

Season four of Emily In Paris will land later this year, Netflix has revealed.

In the romantic comedy drama, Lily Collins plays Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

Collins previously teased that the Netflix show might transfer out of the French location, saying “don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday”.

Netflix revealed the air date for part one as August 15, with part two landing on September 12.

During the clip, Collins describes the latest instalment as “vulnerable” and “adventurous”.

Her fellow cast members sum it up as being “chaotic” and “heartbreaking” as well as full of “revenge”.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

Since the show began in 2020, there has been an uptick in visitors to the Place de l’Estrapade, where Emily has her apartment building.

There have been reports of locals writing “Emily Not Welcome” in French due to a surge in tourist numbers in the previously quiet neighbourhood.