Gavin And Stacey’s Joanna Page in the dark about aftermath of Nessa’s proposal

Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page has said that she does not know how Nessa’s proposal to Smithy in the 2019 Christmas special will pan out.

On Friday the show’s co-creator, James Corden, said the BBC sitcom would return for its final episode on Christmas Day this year.

Loose Women star Page, 47, plays Stacey in the comedy series, which follows the relationship between her character and a man from Essex called Gavin.

In a one-minute special of her BBC podcast, Off The Telly, which she co-hosts with EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy, Page said they will review it on their show.

“I’m so excited,” the Welsh actress said.

“I can’t believe that we can finally say about it and talk about it and I don’t have to keep it to myself any more.

“I’m so excited to see the gang again and to start filming and I can’t wait to find out if Smithy has said yes.

“I can’t wait to find out what’s happened to everybody.

“I’m going to have to keep that script away from your (Cassidy’s) little paws.

“But, yes, we’re going to be able to review it on our show at Christmas.”

On Friday Page wrote on Instagram: “O my god it’s happening!!! So excited!!! Last ever Gavin and Stacey! Christmas Day @bbcone. Can’t wait to start filming!!”

In February, Page told The One Show presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: “I don’t know anything at all.

Joanna Page and Ruth Jones during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special which aired in 2019 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’ve got no other information. Absolutely nothing.”

US outlet Deadline reported on February 13 that a new special was in development/pre-production stages and that it would be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73.

The show, which picked up multiple accolades including Bafta and British Comedy Awards gongs, also stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin’s mother Pam and father Mick, while Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen.

Former chat show host Corden plays Gavin’s best friend Smithy, while his co-creator Ruth Jones, stars as Stacey’s friend Nessa.

Lamb wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S… we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!”

The 2019 festive episode of Gavin And Stacey scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

Alison Steadman, James Corden and Melanie Walters celebrate with the Comedy award for Gavin And Stacey, at the National Television Awards 2010 (Zak Hussein/PA)

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

The special also won the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

Jones went on to create and star in Sky One comedy drama Stella, for which she was nominated for a Bafta, and she has also written novels.

Corden has been cast in a London stage production of political drama The Constituent, which opens at The Old Vic in June, and has starred in the Prime Video comedy series Mammals.