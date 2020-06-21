DaBaby and Roddy Ricch heading for sixth week at number one

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are heading for their sixth week at the top of the UK singles chart.

Their song Rockstar is currently in pole position in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

The song currently leads Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s song Rain On Me by 1,000 chart sales.

Gaga and Grande are in second (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Breaking Me by Topic featuring A7S is in third place.

Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love is set for the biggest rise of the week and is currently up 18 places to number four.

UK rapper M Huncho is on course to be the week’s highest new entry with Burning, which is in 15th place.

The final rankings will be announced on Friday.