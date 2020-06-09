Actress Alia Shawkat apologises for using N-word in resurfaced video

Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat has apologised after a 2016 video in which she used the N-word resurfaced.

The actress, 31, said she is “deeply sorry” for the “careless moment,” which was shared online following the protests against racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram Shawkat, who is of Arabian descent, said: “I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me quoting a song with the n-word in it as part of an interview from 4 years ago.

“I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I’m ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black.”

Shawkat, who stars in comedy series Search Party, said she has been learning “so much about what it truly means to be an ally” and that black people’s voices “must be amplified and heard clearly”.

The actress added: “I am sorry that my ignorance has led me to this moment. I will continue to support the black community as best as I can and learn from this.”

Shawkat, who has been romantically linked to the actor Brad Pitt, said non-black people “must all take responsibly for the inactivity we’ve been comfortable to sit with for so long” and that “silence is violence”.

She finished the message by saying: “I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand. And to take on this fight for justice with an active mind and open heart. I thank you for reading.”