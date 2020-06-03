Bear Grylls to continue as Chief Scout until at least 2023

Bear Grylls has said he will continue as Chief Scout until at least 2023 to steer the movement through “this tough time”.

The former SAS serviceman and TV adventurer, 45, spoke to members and their families during a Facebook Live session marking the annual Volunteers’ Week.

Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “I couldn’t be more proud to continue as Chief Scout for at least the next three years, and my hope is that together we can steer and carry Scouting through this tough time and out the other side as a force for good across the whole nation.

Bear Grylls is made an OBE by the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

“Becoming Chief Scout was the proudest moment of my life.

“I’m humbled to serve this great movement and we must never forget that it relies on the generosity of volunteers to keep going, it’s what makes Scouting an unstoppable force for good.”

Grylls became the UK’s youngest Chief Scout when he was appointed in 2009, aged 34.

He is the 10th person to hold the position since it was created for founder Robert Baden-Powell.

Grylls also praised the movement’s volunteers, supporters and members for their work during the pandemic.

Join us on Wednesday 3 June at 6:30pm for Chief Scout @BearGrylls‘ first ever Facebook Live. Comment below with your questions and Bear will pick some of the best to answer ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EJ4YIdjr7U — The Scouts (@UKScouting) May 31, 2020

He said: “I really am just so amazed by every one of our volunteers, you have continued to provide Scouts online, helping nearly half a million young people to step up, speak up and play their part in this crisis.

“This Volunteers’ Week I want to thank every adult in Scouts for their commitment, their courage and most of all their kindness.

“In Scouts, while we are not been able to meet face to face, over 80% of our groups have carried on delivering sessions online, helping our young people get through this crisis.

“You have helped young people continue to gain skills for life, provide a sense of normality and a chance to connect with their friends.”

Grylls recently led a group of Scouts on an indoor hike to the Moon, in aid of BBC One’s The Big Night In.

The sponsored walk saw Scouts collectively cover the distance between the Earth and Moon from their own homes.

Grylls said: “As Scouts we hiked the 440,000 miles to the moon and back and raised nearly £700,000 for BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief – helping those who need it most in the crisis.

“I am proud of you. You have shown true Scout spirit and it’s in moments of turmoil that it often shines the brightest.

“It’s been incredible to see you adapt and innovate – you are all such our shining lights.”

During the live stream, Grylls also answered questions from members and their families.