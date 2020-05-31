Vicky Pattison: Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan taught me to love again

Vicky Pattison has said her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan “taught me to love again.”

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! champion shared a tribute to the former The Only Way Is Essex star.

Posting a photo of them together on Instagram, in which they are wearing matching black tops and smiling for the camera, she wrote: “A lot of people think loving someone should make you jealous and restless but true love is where you find security, they give you no reason to doubt their loyalty.

“@ercan_ram you taught me to love again… and showed me what it should really feel like so Thankyou for that… you handsome little bastard.”

Pattison was previously engaged to John Noble and documented their split in Vicky Pattison: The Break Up.

She previously told the PA news agency: “I refused to allow the break-up to shake my trust in men, it didn’t stop what or who I wanted to be, and the message I wanted to put out is that I’m a strong woman.

“Happiness is the best revenge, as the saying goes, and I was determined to find it again and I have.”