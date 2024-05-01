Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’

Barbra Streisand insisted that a comment about Ozempic aimed at US actress Melissa McCarthy was a “compliment”.

Bridesmaids star McCarthy posted pictures on Instagram from the Center Theatre Group (CTG) gala, wearing a pastel green tulle dress with a matching blazer, alongside US director Adam Shankman in a baby pink suit.

EGOT winner, writer, and director Streisand left a comment on the post: “Give him my regards. Did you take Ozempic?” referencing the type two diabetes medicine acknowledged as effective for weight loss.

The comment was swiftly deleted, although it sparked furore online.

Addressing the backlash on her Instagram story, Streisand told her 1.6 million followers: “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday,” 82-year-old Streisand said.

“Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my Encore album.

“She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment.

“I forgot the world is reading!”

When asked about the comment in an online video, 53-year-old McCarthy said: “I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her.”

Streisand is one of a handful of performers to have achieved EGOT status, a term for a select group of stars who have received at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony award during their career.

Her comments come after Oprah Winfrey starred in an ABC special titled Shame, Blame, And The Weight Loss Revolution.

The special focused on weight-loss medication, and the TV host admitted to taking it but did not specify which medication.

Ozempic is a medicine designed to treat patients suffering from type two diabetes.

It is not licensed as a weight-loss drug in the UK or the US, although the British government acknowledges: “It is not authorised for weight-loss, but it is used off-label for that purpose.”