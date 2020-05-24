Catherine Tyldesley posts tearful snap as she urges people to talk

Catherine Tyldesley has posted a tearful selfie as she urged people to talk to each other.

The ex-Coronation Street actress and former Strictly contestant, 36, was promoting an event for mental health awareness.

It comes weeks after the actress thanked the NHS after her mother underwent emergency surgery.

Tyldesley wrote on Instagram: “Lockdown has brought up many emotions for many people. Some days have been incredibly hard. Dark. Unworkable.

“When my mum was in ICU I could barely function. It seemed all I could do was cry. I couldn’t parent. My inner child simply craved my mum’s touch …

“Thus I felt shame/mum guilt for not being able to ‘mother’ my own son. I’m lucky – I have a brilliant hands-on husband who has been the greatest support to us.

“Some people don’t have anyone. I can’t bear to imagine that.

“Teamed with a huge change in my hormonal balance – last month was nothing short of horrendous.”

It was not confirmed when the photograph was taken.

Tyldesley told her fans: “Let’s all support each other guys. Please keep talking.”