Singer Jessie Ware hits out at sexism in the music industry

Singer Jessie Ware has hit out at sexism in the music industry and claimed women are treated differently to men.

The 35-year-old, who welcomed her second child last year, said female artists have “more of a shelf life” as she recalled being told she was being “emotional” in a meeting.

She told Glamour UK: “They don’t ask men how they’re going to tour with their children, do they? But you get used to it, you take it with a pinch of salt, and it’s also something that I struggled to work out.

Jessie Ware has opened up on sexism in the music industry (Glamour UK/PA)

“I once got told that I was being really emotional (in a meeting), and I was being really not-emotional, and I wonder whether they would have said that to a bloke. I didn’t rise to it, and I was very calm. But you know, it happens.

“I definitely think there’s more of a shelf life for women. I don’t want to sound negative because actually I’m able to make the music I want to make, but I’m madly thought of as relatively old and I’m 35!”

London-born singer-songwriter Ware is best known for the songs Say You Love Me, Wildest Moments and Spotlight.

She married partner Sam Burrows – who she met at school – in 2014. Ware discussed being the family’s breadwinner.

“I’m the provider,” she said. “Actually, I’m more than that. I am the breadwinner and I’m proud to be the breadwinner, and my husband is accepting and supportive of that, and he’s the most incredible father.

“There are no egos there and he knows how motivated I am. Just last night in bed I had a new idea and he’s like, ‘Your mind doesn’t stop.’ He’s exhausted by me, but also, he’s completely supportive of that, too. There’s still this archaic presumption that it should be the other way around, weird, isn’t it?”

Ware is preparing for the July release of her latest album, What’s Your Pleasure, in July.

Discussing her inspiration for the record, she said: “I want to make an album for people to have sex to.”

Ware’s latest single, Save A Kiss, is out now and What’s Your Pleasure will be released on July 3.