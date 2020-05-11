Live classical music to return to BBC Radio 3

The BBC has announced a date for the return of live classical music to Radio 3.

Leading musicians including Dame Mitsuko Uchida, Mark Padmore and Iestyn Davies will perform a concert series – the first since lockdown – from London’s Wigmore Hall, daily from June 1.

The series of 20 concerts will open with a piano recital by Stephen Hough.

Tenor Mark Padmore is among the performers making a return to live music for Radio 3 (Yui Mok/PA)

The musicians will perform to an empty hall in compliance with the Government’s social distancing guidelines, the BBC said, with a minimal set-up involving a limited production team.

Alan Davey, controller BBC Radio 3 and BBC Classical Music, said: “Live music is in the DNA of Radio 3 and so its loss is felt by all, not just at home but also in the music industry. It is therefore a great joy to restore this service to the nation whilst also ensuring maximum health and safety.

“My thanks to Wigmore Hall for once again collaborating with us on the venture and also to the performers for helping us to bring live classical music back into the nation’s homes during quarantine.”

The concerts, each lasting about an hour, will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 from 1pm and on BBC Sounds, and will be streamed live on Wigmore Hall’s website.

A detailed programme and schedule will be announced at a later date, the BBC said.