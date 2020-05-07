Rapper Meek Mill becomes a father for the third time

Rapper Meek Mill has become a father for the third time, announcing the news on Twitter.

The hip hop star, a former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj, said girlfriend Milan Harris gave birth on Wednesday, which also marked his 33rd birthday.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek Mill tweeted: “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift.”

He later thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

The Going Bad rapper announced Harris was expecting in February amid a bitter online row with Minaj, 37.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he said, in a since deleted tweet.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, already has two sons, Murad and Rihmeek, from a previous relationship.