Record Store Day to return across three dates to ensure social distancing

Record Store Day will take place across three dates to boost sales and ensure social distancing among attendees, organisers said.

The annual event, involving more than 200 independent record shops in the UK, was due to take place on April 18 but was initially postponed to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will now be spread across three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24 – to give the largest number of stores a chance to participate.

Today would have been Record Store Day and although we can't celebrate in stores with you, independent record shops are still selling online⚡️ If you can, please support your local this weekend and pick up the record that is missing from your collection #RSDFillTheGap ? pic.twitter.com/rVD2JT91bh — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) April 18, 2020

Organisers will follow Government guidance to ensure the dates are conducted in a socially responsible manner.

Instead of the usual in-store parties, the annual list of Record Store Day exclusive releases will be spread across the dates, with details announced on June 1.

Organisers are also planning to mark Black Friday on November 27 with a special edition of Record Store Day, and are planning for a return to normal proceedings in April 2021.