Steve Coogan dusts off his Sir Mick Jagger impression for Big Night In sketch

Steve Coogan dusted off his Sir Mick Jagger impression for a Big Night In sketch alongside Rob Brydon.

The pair, who star together in comedy series The Trip, were among the big names taking part in the BBC One programme, which raised more than £27 million for charity.

Their sketch was filmed from their respective homes amid the coronavirus lockdown and opened with the pair discussing avoiding calls from Love Actually director Richard Curtis, complaining “he’s always asking for something”.

Coogan said Curtis asks about Comic Relief, Sport Relief or “whatever relief it is,” leaving Brydon to quip “it would be a relief if he stopped calling”.

Coogan agreed, but added “unfortunately it was number withheld” and “I was trapped”.

He explained Curtis requested they do something together for Big Night In, before the conversation moved on to how they had been spending their time inside.

“Watched all of Tiger King in two nights,” Brydon said of Netflix’s breakout docuseries, while also saying he has been taking part in the weekly clap for carers event.

Advertising

“Can anyone see you?” Coogan asked, with Brydon replying: “Yes, I wouldn’t do it otherwise.”

Trading ideas for a sketch to satisfy Curtis, Coogan suggested Brydon’s Uncle Bryn character from Gavin & Stacey could call Alan Partridge, his most famous comic creation, and ask him to do a charity event.

Discussing how society could look following a prolonged period of lockdown, Brydon suggested a return to medieval times, with Coogan saying it would be another era of barons and knights, complete with a commune with land to farm.

“Who would be the knights?” Brydon asked, with Coogan suggesting Sir Tom Jones.

Advertising

Brydon, who like Sir Tom is Welsh, did a brief impression of the crooner before Coogan launched into his take on Sir Mick.

“We’ve got to organise ourselves into workers cooperatives to share out the spoils of the agricultural systems,” he said in a London accent.

“And don’t forget to rotate the crops. And then you need to stockpile in case there’s a blight.”

Both Brydon and Coogan, who is from Manchester, had previously done a Sir Mick impression on The Trip.

Other famous faces to take part in the Big Night In included Peter Kay, Stephen Fry and the Duke of Cambridge.