Ex-partners Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in comic self-isolation family snap

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are self-isolating together with their children, two decades after splitting.

They were married between 1987 and 2000 and have three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Following their divorce the ex-couple stayed friends, with Willis attending Moore’s wedding to actor Ashton Kutcher.

Daughter Tallulah shared a photo of the family in quarantine wearing matching striped green pyjamas, captioning it: “Chaotic neutral.”

Oldest daughter Rumer did not feature, while both Scout and Tallulah’s boyfriends appeared to be present.

Here are four other exes who are still friends.

– Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The actress and Coldplay frontman married in 2003 and in 2013 announced they were “consciously uncoupling”, but have remained close since their split.

The couple are parents to daughter Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, and Paltrow is now married to producer Brad Falchuk.

– Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Hollywood couple met while both playing superheroes in 2003 movie Daredevil.

They were married for 13 years from 2005 and have three children together.

Since splitting, they have remained close friends, with Affleck describing his ex-wife as “the greatest mom in the world” during an interview in 2016.

– Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (Francis Specker/PA)

They were married from 2000 until 2005, before Pitt got together with Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014.

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, while Aniston went on to marry actor Justin Theroux in 2015 until they split in 2017.

However, fans have clamoured for a reunion after Pitt and Aniston both attended the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards.

– Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her basketball player ex-boyfriend had daughter True in April 2018.

However, they split over allegations Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

The couple are reportedly self-isolating together with True and appear to have reconciled.