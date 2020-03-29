Ola Jordan: My baby has made me so happy

Ola Jordan says becoming a mother has been “overwhelming”.

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional, 37, became pregnant with her first child, a girl she named Ella, after undergoing a “tough process” of IVF.

She told Hello! magazine: “We didn’t have a name for the first week – she was just Baby, our little munchkin.

“It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long.

“We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done.”

She said her “thoughts are particularly with all the people who contacted us about their IVF journeys after we revealed we were having difficulty starting a family”.

Ola and James Jordan on the Hello! magazine cover (Hello!/PA)

Husband James, 41, told the magazine that having a baby, after three years of trying to conceive, was all “the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen”.

James added: “Some haven’t had their miracle yet. Our thoughts are always with them and wishing their dreams come true, too.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.