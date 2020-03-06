Corrie cast member returning to work after self-isolating as precaution

A Coronation Street cast member is returning to work after self-isolating as a precaution over coronavirus.

Health professionals have told the cast member that they can go back to the set of the hit soap.

A statement from the ITV soap said: “The Coronation Street cast member referred to in reports this morning has been advised by health professionals that they are not required to self-isolate.

“Following this advice they will be returning to work when they are next scheduled to film.

“The initial personal decision was taken as a precautionary measure.”

There had been no disruption to the filming schedule of the ITV soap.

It comes after the release of the new James Bond film was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No Time To Die has been rescheduled from April to November as cinemas across Asia have closed.

Some film industry analysts have reportedly estimated the outbreak could wipe five billion US dollars (£3.9 billion) off the global box office.

BTS and Stormzy postponed shows in Asia because of coronavirus.