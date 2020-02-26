Celine Dion admits singing another star’s song while preparing for a show

Celine Dion has said she often sings Cher’s Believe before performing live because it gets her “comfortable on stage”.

Speaking as she launched her first Spotify Singles on the music streaming platform, Dion said that she “doesn’t do karaoke much” when asked what her go-to karaoke song is.

The Canadian singer added: “But I have to admit that during sound check, when I’m trying to get myself comfortable on stage, I like to make people laugh and just laugh myself.

Celine Dion has revealed she channels her inner Cher before going on stage (Ian West/PA)

“So I pick a Cher song, usually Believe, to sing during that.”

The music star, 51, has released a new version of her song Imperfections and a cover of Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game as her Spotify Singles.

She said that Wicked Game is “one of my favourite songs of all time for many, many, many reasons”, adding: “But also I love the black and white music video for the song, of Chris Isaak and Helena Christensen on the beach.

“It makes me think the whole world wants to be them.”

Advertising

Dion said that she did not want to change Isaak’s version much with her recording, because she thinks his is “perfection”.

“Sometimes you take a song that’s not yours and you make it your own,” she explained.

Celine Dion (Spotify/Sam Wallander/PA)

“But sometimes you decide not to. I’ve loved this song so much for so long that I decided to not change it much, I wanted to just respect the original version, which I still think is perfection.”

Advertising

Dion, known for hits including My Heart Will Go On, Think Twice and The Power Of Love, said that she hopes he “is going to like it”.

“And I hope my fans are going to like it. Obviously I sing for myself because I love it, but at the end of the day, I sing for my fans.”

US rock star Isaak’s vocals feature on Dion’s version.

The two new tracks were released on Spotify to mark Dion’s latest album Courage, released in November.